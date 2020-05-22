About this strain
Orange Blossom by Falcanna is the hybrid cross of Orange Bud and OG Kush. This strain combines equal measures carefree euphoria with calming physical effects that make it ideal for leisurely activities. Its aroma is slightly floral with overtones of fresh squeezed orange. Orange Blossom’s flavor is very similar but includes a delicate Kush aftertaste. Utilize this strain to stimulate appetite while reducing stress.
Orange Blossom effects
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
16% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Curaleaf
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.