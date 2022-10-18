About this product
CÜRE FOCUS Elixir infuses premium quality broad spectrum CBD (THC free) with functional herbal ingredients to provide you with the mental alertness to start your day.
Our CBD is nanoemulsified to give fast and full absorption into our bodies. FOCUS is a crisp Grapefruit flavor and is naturally caffeinated using Green Tea extract and offers a refreshing alternative to the usual caffeinated beverages in the morning and mid-day reset. With a blend of proprietary ingredients such as Ashwagandha Extract, Ginkgo leaf extract, and Vitamin B3, CÜRE FOCUS gives a boost of energy we need without the jittery feeling of caffeine.
About this brand
CÜRE CBD
CÜRE is the ultimate CBD wellness brand from the executives behind ROAR Organic, a healthy beverage company selling in over 27,000 stores nationwide. We started CÜRE after seeing our customers searching for healthier solutions to common life problems. We listened to stories of stressed out individuals unable to relax, or get any quality rest, no matter what they tried. Others who wanted more out of themselves, but were too distracted to achieve their best self. With our background in beverages and pharmaceuticals, we knew we had to help.
Recipe after recipe, we finally formulated the Golden Grails of CBD. We created not one, but three proprietary formulas to fit our customer's exact needs: Focus, Chill, and Sleep. Packed into delicious elixirs, these moods have been a hit! We truly believe our commitment to tasty, safe, and practical CBD products will continue fueling our growth as we help more and more customers like you.
