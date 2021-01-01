CÜRE is the ultimate CBD wellness brand from the executives behind ROAR Organic, a healthy beverage company selling in over 27,000 stores nationwide. We started CÜRE after seeing our customers searching for healthier solutions to common life problems. We listened to stories of stressed out individuals unable to relax, or get any quality rest, no matter what they tried. Others who wanted more out of themselves, but were too distracted to achieve their best self. With our background in beverages and pharmaceuticals, we knew we had to help. Recipe after recipe, we finally formulated the Golden Grails of CBD. We created not one, but three proprietary formulas to fit our customer's exact needs: Focus, Chill, and Sleep. Packed into delicious elixirs, these moods have been a hit! We truly believe our commitment to tasty, safe, and practical CBD products will continue fueling our growth as we help more and more customers like you.