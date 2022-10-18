About this product
CÜRE SLEEP shot infuses premium quality broad spectrum CBD (THC free) with functional herbal ingredients to satisfy a restful night's sleep. Lemon lime flavored as well as only 10 calories per bottle, SLEEP shot is just right to travel with or even take on a long flight.
Our CBD is nanoemulsified to give fast and full absorption into our bodies. With a proprietary blend of exceptional herbal extracts to calm our minds and prepare us for a night's rest, key ingredients such as Melatonin and L-Trytophan allow for a fast acting and long lasting effect throughout the night.
Our CBD is nanoemulsified to give fast and full absorption into our bodies. With a proprietary blend of exceptional herbal extracts to calm our minds and prepare us for a night's rest, key ingredients such as Melatonin and L-Trytophan allow for a fast acting and long lasting effect throughout the night.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CÜRE CBD
CÜRE is the ultimate CBD wellness brand from the executives behind ROAR Organic, a healthy beverage company selling in over 27,000 stores nationwide. We started CÜRE after seeing our customers searching for healthier solutions to common life problems. We listened to stories of stressed out individuals unable to relax, or get any quality rest, no matter what they tried. Others who wanted more out of themselves, but were too distracted to achieve their best self. With our background in beverages and pharmaceuticals, we knew we had to help.
Recipe after recipe, we finally formulated the Golden Grails of CBD. We created not one, but three proprietary formulas to fit our customer's exact needs: Focus, Chill, and Sleep. Packed into delicious elixirs, these moods have been a hit! We truly believe our commitment to tasty, safe, and practical CBD products will continue fueling our growth as we help more and more customers like you.
Recipe after recipe, we finally formulated the Golden Grails of CBD. We created not one, but three proprietary formulas to fit our customer's exact needs: Focus, Chill, and Sleep. Packed into delicious elixirs, these moods have been a hit! We truly believe our commitment to tasty, safe, and practical CBD products will continue fueling our growth as we help more and more customers like you.