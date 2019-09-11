About this strain
Put together by Advanced Seeds, Critical Purple Kush crosses Critical with Purple OG. Plants grow small and compact, and the flavor profile offers hints of coffee, spices, and woody aromas in combination with a sweet fruity boost. Critical Purple Kush is a must-try for any terp lovers that want potent effects and a smooth, long-lasting high.
Critical Purple Kush effects
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
