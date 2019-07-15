About this product

This bad boy is born and bred out of Oregon and is a crossover of Indica and Sativa cannabis strains. If you’re headed out for a social gathering or chilling at home, Lifter can both sedate and help ease your anxiety in a crowd.



Yep, it’s the best of both worlds, my friend.



Take a hit and feel more energized than calming, which can be the perfect blend for certain occasions rather than your Saturday night blaze in your room.