Lifter Delta 8 Flower

HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
This bad boy is born and bred out of Oregon and is a crossover of Indica and Sativa cannabis strains. If you’re headed out for a social gathering or chilling at home, Lifter can both sedate and help ease your anxiety in a crowd.

Yep, it’s the best of both worlds, my friend.

Take a hit and feel more energized than calming, which can be the perfect blend for certain occasions rather than your Saturday night blaze in your room.

41 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
