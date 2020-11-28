Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dabstract

Dabstract

Bitch Fuel Live Resin Opal Sugar 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Opal Sugar tests 5 -10% more potent than our original Terp Sugar on average, while maintaining our signature terpene-rich profile. Opal Sugar is gem-like in appearance, embodying a translucent and crystalline structure, as if it were mined from the earth.

Bitch Fuel effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
20% of people report feeling hungry
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!