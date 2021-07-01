About this product
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
