Frosted Cherry Cookies Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Frosted Cherry Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
53% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
