Ghost OG Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Ghost OG effects
425 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
