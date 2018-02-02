Dabstract
Lust Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Washing Machine effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
62% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
62% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
62% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!