OG Chem, also known as "Chemdog OG," "Chem OG," and "Chemdawg OG" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain crossed between two legendary strains: Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state. Medical marijuana patients use OG Chem to treat symptoms associated with stress and fatigue.
