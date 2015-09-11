Dabstract
OG Chem Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
OG Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
137 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
