Dank Teez
Bruce Banner
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
We know you'll love this Incredible design straight out of the golden age of comics!
But who's the real hero, the Hulk or his alter ego, Bruce Banner?
Bruce Banner effects
Reported by real people like you
890 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
35% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
