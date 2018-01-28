Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dank Teez

Dank Teez

Lemon Jeff

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

Why so sour, Mr. Sessions? Suck on this!
Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today!
www.dankteez.com

Lemon Jeffery effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Energetic
72% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Stress
54% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
45% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
36% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!