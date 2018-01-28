Dank Teez
Lemon Jeff
Why so sour, Mr. Sessions? Suck on this!
Lemon Jeffery effects
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Energetic
72% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Stress
54% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
45% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
36% of people say it helps with fatigue
