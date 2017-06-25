ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Golden Goat
Hybrid

4.5 1242 reviews

Golden Goat

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 25 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1242 reviews

Golden Goat
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

Effects

867 people reported 6775 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 54%
Relaxed 45%
Energetic 44%
Stress 39%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 27%
Pain 24%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

1,242

Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Romulan
parent
Strain
Golden Goat
First strain child
Golden Calyx
child
Second strain child
Goat Head
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Golden Goat

