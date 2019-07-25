About this strain
Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Double Lemon Pie is a balanced cross of Lemon Meringue and Joe’s Lemonade. A double lemon treat, this strain produces a sweet and sour citrus blast that makes for incredibly tasty concentrates. Double Lemon Pie may come on strong with euphoric and cerebral effects that transcends into a full body high.
Double Lemon Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
66% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
