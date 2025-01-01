We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dawg Star
Premium Hand Grown Cannabis
5
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
189 products
Flower
Frosted Flakes
by Dawg Star
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Stacy's Mom
by Dawg Star
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Orangeade
by Dawg Star
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Creme D Mint
by Dawg Star
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Cherry Wonka
by Dawg Star
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Stacy's Mom
by Dawg Star
THC 23.2%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Original Glue Infused Blunt 1.3g
by Dawg Star
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Orangeade Infused Blunt 1g
by Dawg Star
Flower
Granddaddy Purple
by Dawg Star
THC 22%
Flower
Rainbow Chip
by Dawg Star
Pre-rolls
Cinderella's Dream Pre-Roll
by Dawg Star
THC 23%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Strawberry Banana
by Dawg Star
Pre-rolls
Pineapple Purps Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by Dawg Star
THC 18.54%
CBD 0.04%
Pre-rolls
Unicorn Haze Blunt 1g
by Dawg Star
Flower
LA Wifi
by Dawg Star
Pre-rolls
Fruit Loops OG Infused Blunt 1.3g
by Dawg Star
Pre-rolls
Fruit Loops Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
by Dawg Star
THC 25.57%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Rainbow Chip Pre-Roll 0.75g
by Dawg Star
Pre-rolls
Sugar Cookies Pre-Roll
by Dawg Star
Pre-rolls
Chocolope Pre-Roll 1g
by Dawg Star
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Rosin Infused Blunt 1g
by Dawg Star
THC 26%
Flower
Purple Jolly
by Dawg Star
THC 23%
CBD 0.01%
Flower
Orangade
by Dawg Star
Pre-rolls
Original glue (Gorilla Glue #4) Pre-roll 1g
by Dawg Star
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
...
8
Home
Brands
Dawg Star
Catalog
Cannabis