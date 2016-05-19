About this strain
Mother Tongue effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
19% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
14% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
