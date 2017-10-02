Afgooey, also known as Afgoo, is a potent indica strain that is believed to descend from an Afghani indica and Maui Haze. It has some uplifting and creative qualities, but this strain also delivers relaxing and sleepy effects alongside its earthy pine flavor. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.
