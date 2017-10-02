ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Afgooey
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Afgooey

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.1 364 reviews

Afgooey

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 35 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 364 reviews

Afgooey

Afgooey, also known as Afgoo, is a potent indica strain that is believed to descend from an Afghani indica and Maui Haze. It has some uplifting and creative qualities, but this strain also delivers relaxing and sleepy effects alongside its earthy pine flavor. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.

Effects

Show all

266 people reported 1889 effects
Euphoric 50%
Relaxed 48%
Happy 46%
Sleepy 34%
Uplifted 26%
Stress 42%
Pain 41%
Insomnia 33%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

364

more reviews
write a review

Find Afgooey nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Afgooey nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Afgoo
Afgoo
More sleepyLeafly flower for White Rhino
White Rhino
More hungryLeafly flower for Blackberry Kush
Blackberry Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Afghani
Afghani
More hungryLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More popularLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More popularLeafly flower for Blue Cheese
Blue Cheese
More relaxingLeafly flower for Northern Lights
Northern Lights
More relaxing
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Afgooey
User uploaded image of Afgooey
User uploaded image of Afgooey
User uploaded image of Afgooey
User uploaded image of Afgooey
User uploaded image of Afgooey
User uploaded image of Afgooey
more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Afgooey
First strain child
Dream Beaver
child
Second strain child
Mother Tongue
child

Products with Afgooey

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Afgooey nearby.

Good reads

Show all

5 Bold Bluegrass Albums to Listen to While High
5 Bold Bluegrass Albums to Listen to While High
Cannabis Scents and Sensibility: Why Marijuana’s Fragrance Is a Feast for the Nose
Cannabis Scents and Sensibility: Why Marijuana’s Fragrance Is a Feast for the Nose

Most popular in