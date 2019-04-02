About this strain
Bred through years of selecting the most desirable cuts of True OG, Lemon Garlic OG is a hybrid from Humboldt Seed Organization. The aroma is a bit spicy with notes of garlic, citrus, and pine. Densely stacked buds are frosty lime green and produce heaps of trichomes, indicating good OG genetics. For anyone looking for the next evening strain, give Lemon Garlic OG a try.
Lemon Garlic OG effects
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Dazed Extracts
Dazed Extracts produces connoisseur grade cannabis extracts from the finest hand-trimmed flower. Our promise is to provide consistent, high quality, lab tested products. We manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids - while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.