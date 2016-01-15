About this product
DazeD8 HHC-O + THCV + THC-O 1 Gram Cartridge
Tangy, electrifying, potent.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 OVO cartridge is the show stopper. With DazeD8's in-house signature OVO blend containing HHC-O, THCV, and THC-O, you're getting the best of all worlds. Experience the heaviest-hitting and most energetic elevation you'll ever get. Featuring the strongest distillate in the market and custom formulated terpene blends.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Electric Lemon G - Sativa
- Flavors of zesty lemon for an electrifying buzz
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between G13 and Northern Lights #5
How Does it Feel?
- Electric Lemon G is famous for its relaxing effects
- Energetic cerebral head high
- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Electric Lemon G is a sativa-dominant strain that combines an unknown lemon-flavored hybrid, G13, and Northern Lights #5. Bred by T.H. Seeds, these pungent buds fill the air with the smell of zesty lemon. This sativa will hit you with electrifying buzz, making it ideal for lifting the mood throughout the day.
Electric Lemon G effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
13% of people report feeling headache
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!