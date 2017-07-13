ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time.  The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989.  The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.

136 people reported 995 effects
Euphoric 55%
Happy 50%
Relaxed 46%
Uplifted 42%
Creative 31%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 28%
Pain 28%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%
Dizzy 2%

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Northern Lights #5
First strain child
Cherry Slyder
child
Second strain child
NL5 Haze Mist
child

