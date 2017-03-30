About this product
About this strain
Galactic Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
90 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!