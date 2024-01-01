We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Decibel Farms
2
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
37 products
Rosin
White Rhino Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
Gasoline Zest Live Resin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 63.89%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Hat Trick Live Diamonds 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 72.8%
Rosin
9 lb Hammer Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Ogre Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 73.55%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Mr. Clean Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 62.7%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Crescendo Cured Sugar 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 824%
CBD 1.9%
Rosin
Black Cherry Punch Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 70.7%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Blue Dream Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Black Dog Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 73%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Slurricane Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 63.78%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Jack Herer Live Sugar 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 69.03%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Black Lime Reserve Live Diamonds 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 70.26%
CBD 0%
Wax
Strawberry Fields Sugar Wax 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 91.2%
CBD 0.02%
Rosin
Crescendo Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 68.1%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Lemon Meringue Live Sugar 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 68.69%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Purple Punch Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 69.1%
CBD 0%
Solvent
24K Gold Live Diamonds 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 30.1%
Resin
Crescendo Live Resin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 68.1%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Mother's Mac Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 65%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Sour Power Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 65.78%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Orangeade Diamonds 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 62.18%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Zkittlez Live Diamonds 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 75.6%
Rosin
White Cookies Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1
2
