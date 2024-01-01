Loading...

Decibel Farms

37 products
Product image for White Rhino Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
White Rhino Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gasoline Zest Live Resin 1g
Resin
Gasoline Zest Live Resin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 63.89%
CBD 0%
Product image for Hat Trick Live Diamonds 1g
Solvent
Hat Trick Live Diamonds 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 72.8%
Product image for 9 lb Hammer Rosin 1g
Rosin
9 lb Hammer Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Ogre Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Ogre Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 73.55%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mr. Clean Rosin 1g
Rosin
Mr. Clean Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 62.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Crescendo Cured Sugar 1g
Solvent
Crescendo Cured Sugar 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 824%
CBD 1.9%
Product image for Black Cherry Punch Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Black Cherry Punch Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 70.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Dream Rosin 1g
Rosin
Blue Dream Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Black Dog Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Black Dog Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 73%
CBD 0%
Product image for Slurricane Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Slurricane Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 63.78%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jack Herer Live Sugar 1g
Solvent
Jack Herer Live Sugar 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 69.03%
CBD 0%
Product image for Black Lime Reserve Live Diamonds 1g
Solvent
Black Lime Reserve Live Diamonds 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 70.26%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Fields Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Strawberry Fields Sugar Wax 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 91.2%
CBD 0.02%
Product image for Crescendo Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Crescendo Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 68.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Meringue Live Sugar 1g
Solvent
Lemon Meringue Live Sugar 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 68.69%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Purple Punch Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 69.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for 24K Gold Live Diamonds 1g
Solvent
24K Gold Live Diamonds 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 30.1%
Product image for Crescendo Live Resin 1g
Resin
Crescendo Live Resin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 68.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mother's Mac Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Mother's Mac Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 65%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Power Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Sour Power Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 65.78%
CBD 0%
Product image for Orangeade Diamonds 1g
Solvent
Orangeade Diamonds 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 62.18%
CBD 0%
Product image for Zkittlez Live Diamonds 1g
Solvent
Zkittlez Live Diamonds 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 75.6%
Product image for White Cookies Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
White Cookies Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%