Decibel Farms products

54 products
Product image for Banana Pie
Flower
Banana Pie
by Decibel Farms
THC 16.4%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for White Rhino Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
White Rhino Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Meringue Live Sugar 1g
Solvent
Lemon Meringue Live Sugar 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 68.69%
CBD 0%
Product image for Indica Blend Trebles Infused Pre-Rolls 4.25g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Indica Blend Trebles Infused Pre-Rolls 4.25g 5-pack
by Decibel Farms
THC 70.63%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mickey Kush Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Mickey Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 29.28%
CBD 0%
Product image for Triple Chocolate Chip Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Triple Chocolate Chip Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 617.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Fields Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Strawberry Fields Sugar Wax 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 91.2%
CBD 0.02%
Product image for Licorice Twist Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Licorice Twist Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 18.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chem Cookies Infused Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Chem Cookies Infused Pre-roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 19.69%
CBD 0%
Product image for Crescendo Live Resin 1g
Resin
Crescendo Live Resin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 68.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pandora's Box Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Pandora's Box Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 18.05%
CBD 0%
Product image for Crescendo Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Crescendo Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 68.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tangie Cure
Flower
Tangie Cure
by Decibel Farms
THC 6.91%
CBD 14.01%
Product image for Banana Pie Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Banana Pie Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
Product image for Jack Herer Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Jack Herer Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
Product image for Black Lime Reserve Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Black Lime Reserve Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 70.26%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mother's Mac Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Mother's Mac Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 65%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mr. Clean
Flower
Mr. Clean
by Decibel Farms
THC 40.31159%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Banana Sherbert Terp Diamond 1g
Solvent
Lemon Banana Sherbert Terp Diamond 1g
by Decibel Farms
Product image for Ghost Train Haze Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Ghost Train Haze Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 27.12%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Power Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Sour Power Live Rosin 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 65.78%
CBD 0%
Product image for 9 Pound Hammer Infused Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
9 Pound Hammer Infused Pre-roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 24.84%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cookies and Cream Infused Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Cookies and Cream Infused Pre-roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 25.97%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Dream Infused Pre-roll 1.75g
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream Infused Pre-roll 1.75g
by Decibel Farms
THC 20.63%
CBD 0%