The Art of Chocolate • l’arte du chocolat



Pure, sweet white chocolate infused with a flavorful Matcha green tea.



Contains ~88mg of caffeine per bar



Crafted in small batches by our Master Chocolatier Ariel Memmer, Défoncé blends the finest sustainable and fair-traded Belgian Chocolate with premium, cannabis grown on the Central Coast of California for an experience like no other. From quality, hand-selected ingredients to our unique triangular molds to our luxurious packaging, every detail has been purposefully & deliberately designed ensuring Defonce delivers a truly smooth and delicious micro-dosed experience that is second to none. Vive du chocolat!



THC potency: 100mg THC per package, 5.5mg THC per serving

18 total servings



Dietary:

Gluten-free



Contains: soy

May contain milk, tree nuts, wheat, peanuts



License No. CDPH-10003205

