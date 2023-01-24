Our Best Life Hemp™ Aquanoid has 2500mg of full spectrum hemp extract concentrated in a micro emulsion that is soluble in any hot or cold beverage. The active cannabinoids are fully solubilized to the smallest molecular size possible allowing your body to rapidly absorb them into the bloodstream.



Here are some of the benefits of our new water-soluble solution



Rapid onset – usually with 15 minutes of consumption.



Easy to make dispensary quality edibles at home with Aquanoid.



100% Natural Ingredients (no soaps, surfactants or harmful chemicals).



Smallest particle size possible, nano, for the highest bioavailability.



Completely dissolves in any liquid and will not fall out of solution. This is a true nano emulsion.



Highly efficacious giving consumers the best sensory experience possible.



Our Best Life Hemp™ Aquanoid has 2500mg of Full Spectrum CBD in each 50mL airless pump. Each pump is 1mL and contains 50mg of full spectrum CBD.



How to use Aquanoid



Aquanoid will completely dissolve in any hot or cold beverage. To use, simply press down on the airless pump to dispense 1 serving of syrup into your drink of choice. Stir, shake or mix for 30 seconds to completely dissolve. Dissolve thoroughly before consuming. If adding ice, wait until the syrup has completely dissolved into the beverage, then add ice.



Aquanoid can be added to water, juice, milk, coffee, tea, beer, wine, spirits and many more. Get creative and share your experience with us!



This product is vegan-friendly.



3rd Party Lab Tested for quality assurance.