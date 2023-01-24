About this product
Our Artisan caramels are handcrafted in our Clearwater, FL facility and infused with 10mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC and 20mg of a full spectrum cannabinoid blend that contains CBD, CBG, THC, CBN, CBC, CBDV.
Offered in a resealable mylar sachet with 5 caramels inside for a total of 150mg of cannabinoids that include Delta 9 THC, CBD, CBG, THC, CBN, CBC, and CBDV. Lab tested and 2018 Farm Bill Approved, these caramels contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
RECOMMENDED USE: Chew thoroughly before swallowing. Effects from this product may be delayed up to two hours,
– Wait two hours before taking another serving. Do not consume more than one serving at a time.
Ingredients: Cream, Light Corn Syrup (Corn Syrup, Salt, Vanilla Extract [Vanilla Beans, Water, Ethyl Alcohol]), Sugar, Butter (Cream [From Milk], Natural Flavorings), Sea Salt, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract [CBD, CBG, THC, CBN, CBC, CBDV]
Contains Milk
ALLERGENS: Milk
3rd party lab tested for potency and quality control.
About this brand
Delta 8 Pro
Your trusted source for safe and legal Delta 8 THC products!
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
