We are introducing the new Delta 8 Pro™ 510 Thread Adjustable Vape Cartridge Battery! This battery is a discreet and easy-to-operate pen-style battery loaded with features. Some of the features include a vape cartridge pre-heat as well as 3 preset heat settings.



Directions for Use:



Please charge the battery with supplied charging cable before use. Carefully thread a 510 vape cartridge to the correct end of the battery.



Click the button 5 times to power the battery on, and 5 times to power the battery off.



To activate the pre-heat mode on the battery please make sure the cartridge is correctly inserted and click the button twice.



To change the mode, click the button twice and the color of the mode will change to the preset mode. This battery also has 3 preset heat modes. Blue is 2.7 Volts, Green is 3.4 Volts, and Red is 4.0 Volts.



