Our Giza Gummy is an extra large pyramid gummy named after the Great Pyramids for each massive size! Each gummy is infused with 50mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC. Offered in two delicious flavors, pina colada and wild berry.
Offered in a child resistant mylar bag with 1 extra large gummy inside for a total of 50mg of Delta 9 THC. Lab tested and 2018 Farm Bill Approved, these gummies contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Recommended Use: Chew thoroughly before swallowing. Effects from this product may be delayed up to two hours. Wait two hours before taking another serving. Do not consume more than one serving at a time.
Serving Size: 1/4 Gummy
Ingredients: Organic tapioca, organic cane sugar, fruit pectin organic flavor extracts, potassium citrate, citric acid, natural vegetable extracts (coloring), Industrial Hemp Extract (Delta 9 THC)
3rd party lab tested for potency and quality control.
Delta 8 Pro
Your trusted source for safe and legal Delta 8 THC products!
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.
