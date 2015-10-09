Delta 8 Pro
About this product
Our Delta 8 THC Cartridges are derived from Hemp and flavored with botanical derived Full Spectrum Terpenes. We do not use cutting agents such as MCT, PG or PEG to provide the cleanest and best tasting product possible.
Mango Kush is a piney, fruity sativa hybrid strain. It is known for its happy and giggly effects as well as creativity.
Mango Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
829 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
