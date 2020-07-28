Loading…
Delta 8 Pro

Mendo Purps Delta-8 Infused Hemp Flower 3.5g

HybridTHC 13%CBD
Our Mendo Purps infused hemp flower is an indica leaning hybrid. Great for relaxation before bed or simply to wind down after a long day.

Mendocino Purps effects

215 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
