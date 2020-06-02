Delta Extrax
About this product
The Guava Purp Delta 8 THC Disposable stems from Purple Fig and guava strains. This Indica blend has a delicious tropical fruity flavor with undertones of herbs and grapes. Although this is an Indica strain, it's light sense of energy is a nice surprise.
Don't worry, if you are looking for that well-known body high this strain has you covered there too. With such a unique euphoria, you may just get everything done on your to-do list and have just enough time to relax.
Additional Information: Rechargeable, NOT Refillable, 280 mAh, no Light when plugged into charger = fully charged, white light while charging = still charging, red light = needs to be charged, white light while in use = working/activated.
Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and terpenes.
Guava effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
31% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
18% of people report feeling talkative
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Nausea
9% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!