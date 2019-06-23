Delta Extrax
About this product
The Vibin' Delta 10 THC Tincture is a Sour Blueberry OG that is a mix between Sour Diesel and blueberry, making this a go-to hybrid blend for many. The flavor alone keeps users coming back for more and, for good reason, who wouldn't love the taste of sour blueberries? Because this is a hybrid blend, the effects are multifaceted, offering a slightly stoning body high coupled with an invigorating cerebral head high. This delta 10 tincture can be used for many different situations because, really, the sky is the limit.
Suggested Use: Consume 1/2 of 1 dropper to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to achieve desired effect.
Ingredients: Natural Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Hempseed Oil, terpenes
Suggested Use: Consume 1/2 of 1 dropper to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to achieve desired effect.
Ingredients: Natural Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Hempseed Oil, terpenes
Sour Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Nausea
30% of people say it helps with nausea
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!