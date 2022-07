Our Dark Chocolate Bar Live Resin Delta 9 THC is part of our Extrax Chocolate Series. This collection features mouth watering chocolate that has been infused with Live Resin – Delta 9 THC. The Live Resin process uses frozen raw Hemp extracts to ensure that the Delta 9 THC remains fresh, which results in maximum potency.



You’ll love the deep flavor of this Dark Chocolate Bar, and the Live Resin Delta 9 THC is an added treat. Our Dark Chocolate Bar has approximately 150mg of Live Resin Delta 9 THC. Also, this Dark Chocolate Bar is Hemp compliant with the right amount Delta 9 THC in order for you to experience a good time.