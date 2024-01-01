We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
DELUGE
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
DELUGE products
20 products
Pre-rolls
Lil Baby Jesus Pre-Roll 0.5g
by DELUGE
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Baby Blues Pre-Roll 0.5g
by DELUGE
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Columbian Gold Infused Pre-roll 0.5g
by DELUGE
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Northern Lights #5 Infused Pre-roll 0.5g
by DELUGE
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Lil CBDEZY Pre-roll 4-pack 2g
by DELUGE
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Baby Hulk Pre-Roll 0.5g
by DELUGE
Pre-rolls
Baby Jesus Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
by DELUGE
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Guanabana Infused Pre-roll 0.5g
by DELUGE
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Baby Hulk Infused Pre-roll 4-pack 1g
by DELUGE
THC 39.82%
CBD 0.58%
Pre-rolls
Baby Jesus Infused Pre-roll 4-pack 2g
by DELUGE
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Hash
Gelato Hash 1g
by DELUGE
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Itty Ditty Pre-Roll 0.5g
by DELUGE
Rosin
God's Gift Sugar Cookie Rosin 1g
by DELUGE
THC 87.12%
CBD 0.47%
Pre-rolls
Baby Blues Pre-Roll 2g 4-pack
by DELUGE
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Hash
Blonde Hash 1g
by DELUGE
THC 30%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Sugar Cookies Rosin 1g
by DELUGE
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Baby Hulk Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
by DELUGE
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Noisy Crickets Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
by DELUGE
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Baby Blues Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
by DELUGE
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Noisy Crickets Pre-Roll 0.5g
by DELUGE
Home
Brands
DELUGE
Catalog