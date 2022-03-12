About this product
Have you ever wanted to try Cannabis but don’t desire the feeling of being “high”, well we’ve got you covered with our new 1000mg CBD Bar! This CBD bar mixes our smooth decadent Belgian chocolate with the purest CBD Distillate to make this amazingly relaxing chocolate bar. Containing a grand total of 1000mg making each easily breakable rectangle 50mg. Take this bar on the go for when your day-to-day stressors become too much. INGREDIENTS: Sugar, milk, cocoa butter, chocolate liquor, lecithin, vanillin, and hemp extract. Contains milk and soy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Detroit Edibles
Here at Detroit Edibles, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.
State License(s)
AU-P-000114
PR-000057