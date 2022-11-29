About this product
Do you have a craving for a delicious piece of rich creamy chocolate fudge, well look no further! Here at Detroit Edibles, we have crafted the perfect fudge made with the highest quality ingredients. INGREDIENTS: Fudge mix (brown sugar, nonfat milk solids, dry creams, sugar, corn syrup solids, chocolate liquor, hydrogenated palm kernel oil with soy lecithin, sodium caseinate, cocoa, sorbitol, salt, cocoa butter, natural flavors) water, butter, potassium sorbate, cannabis. Contains milk and soy.
About this brand
Here at Detroit Edibles, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.
State License(s)
AU-P-000114
PR-000057