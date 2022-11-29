About this product
Our Barracuda Bar went and had a baby, and its name is Minnow Bar! Our deliciously smooth milk chocolate is now a single serving size of 10mg with four breakable rectangles coming out to 2.5mg a piece, perfect for a newcomer to cannabis or those wanting to microdose. The perfect way to start your cannabis journey! INGREDIENTS: Sugar, milk, cocoa butter, chocolate, liquor, lecithin, vanillin, and cannabis extract. Contains milk and soy.
Here at Detroit Edibles, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.
