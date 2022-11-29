About this product
If you are looking for a delicious rich chocolate fudge with a kick of sweetness look no further. Our Rocky Road fudge is crafted with our perfected smooth chocolate fudge recipe with a few extra ad-ins. We have added walnuts and marshmallows to make the experience magical. INGREDIENTS: Sugar, water, walnuts, marshmallows (corn syrup, sugar, modified tetrasodium pyrophosphate [an emulsifier], blue 1), butter (cream, salt), corn syrup solids, chocolate liquor, hydrogenated palm kernel oil with soy lecithin, cocoa, brown sugar, nonfat dry milk, sodium caseinate), sorbitol, salt, cocoa butter, artificial flavor, caramel color, potassium sorbate (preservative), soy lecithin (an emulsifier), natural vanilla, cannabis extract. Contains Milk, Soy, and Tree Nuts.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Detroit Edibles
Here at Detroit Edibles, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.
State License(s)
AU-P-000114
PR-000057