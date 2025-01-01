About Dewey's TINY TREES -

Small(er) nugs, same premium quality. Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well-lit all weekend or for packing bowl after bowl during the week, never underestimate the power of tiny. Available in 7g, 14g, and 28g sizes.



About Dewey's Flora d’Explora -

A sister of Trainwreck, Flora D’ Explora has a whole lot of personality. Loved by most for her true Sativa effects, Flora was named to convey the energetic and creative high that she surely delivers on. Headed out on your next adventure? Don’t forget to pack a few jars of Flora and be sure to tell your hiking buddies to pack some as well. Flora has a strict no swiping policy…



Effects Map: Sativa Dominant

Gradual, Energizing, Uplifting



Flavor & Aroma: Gas, Citrus, Cheese



THC Range: 23-28%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene



Genetics: Mexican & Thai Landrace x Afghani Landrace



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/



