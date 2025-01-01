About Dewey's TINY TREES -

Small(er) nugs, same premium quality. Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well-lit all weekend or for packing bowl after bowl during the week, never underestimate the power of tiny. Available in 7g, 14g, and 28g sizes.



About Dewey's Caribbean Chocolate -

Have you ever had a chocolate bar that was so good, you pretty much inhaled the whole thing? Well, if you’ve also picked up a jar of Caribbean Chocolate, you might experience some déjà vu. The chocolatey flavor will coat your mouth from the first puff and leave you in a blissfully euphoric experience. Caribbean Chocolate is a great “kick up your feet strain” without having to ask yourself “will I make be able to stay up until the end of this movie?”



Effects Map: Indica Dominant

Gentle, Serene, Euphoric



Flavor & Aroma: Floral, Citrus, Sweet



THC Range: 20-23%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene



Genetics: GSC x Passion Fruit Haze x Jamaican Chocolate



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/



read more