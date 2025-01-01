About this product
28g Flower - Tiny Trees - Caribbean Chocolate
About this strain
This cannabis strain will satisfy your chocolate cravings. Caribbean Chocolate is a 2022 hybrid strain bred by Dewey Cannabis to capture the taste and euphoria of your favorite chocolate bar melting on your tongue. It comes from a genetic cross of GSC x Passion Fruit Haze x Jamaican Chocolate, and emits a spectrum of sweet and savory cocoa and fruit terps. Its chunky buds would be right at home in the Wonka factory, with a blend of green, purple and orange shades layered with golden trichomes. Its potency and standout terpene profile helped it nab victory in the Open Flower Category at the 2023 NorthWest Leaf Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Caribbean Chocolate, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.