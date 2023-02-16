About Dewey's TINY TREES -

Small(er) Nugs. Same Premium Quality. Positioned further down the plant than Dewey’s Tree Tops, Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well lit all weekend long or for packing bowl after bowl during the week. Slow cured and machine trimmed, tiny trees come in 7g and 14g units at a more budget conscious price for all of the bulk smokers looking for quality that doesn’t break the bank.



About Dewey's Caribbean Chocolate Strain -

Have you ever had a chocolate bar that was so good, you pretty much inhaled the whole thing? Well, if you’ve also picked up a jar of Caribbean Chocolate, you might experience some déjà vu. The chocolatey flavor will coat your mouth from the first puff and leave you in a blissfully euphoric experience. Caribbean Chocolate is a great “kick up your feet strain” without having to ask yourself “will I make be able to stay up until the end of this movie?”



Effects Map: Indica Dominant

Gentle, Serene, Euphoric



Flavor & Aroma: Floral, Citrus, Sweet



THC Range: 18-23%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.95%



Genetics: GSC x Passion Fruit Haze x Jamaican Chocolate



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/





