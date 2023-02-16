About Dewey's TINY TREES -

Small(er) Nugs. Same Premium Quality. Positioned further down the plant than Dewey’s Tree Tops, Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well lit all weekend long or for packing bowl after bowl during the week. Slow cured and machine trimmed, tiny trees come in 7g and 14g units at a more budget conscious price for all of the bulk smokers looking for quality that doesn’t break the bank.



About Dewey's Flora d’Explora -

A sister of Trainwreck, Flora D’ Explora has a whole lot of personality. Loved by most for her true Sativa effects, Flora was named to convey the energetic and creative high that she surely delivers on. Headed out on your next adventure? Don’t forget to pack a few jars of Flora and be sure to tell your hiking buddies to pack some as well. Flora has a strict no swiping policy…



Effects Map: Sativa Dominant

Gradual, Energizing, Uplifting



Flavor & Aroma: Gas, Citrus, Cheese



THC Range: 18-23%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.94%



Genetics: Mexican & Thai Landrace x Afghani Landrace



