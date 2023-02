Hand crafted. Hash Infused. Match Sticks are made from a potent 70/30 blend of ground flower and handmade live bubble hash. These infused pre-rolls provide an ideal mix of premium quality and heavy hitting effects. Forgot your lighter? No stress. Every 2 pack of Matchsticks comes with a set of matches and a striker pad on the bottom of the packaging so you can spark up the fun whenever the mood strikes.



About Dewey's Flora d’Explora -

A sister of Trainwreck, Flora D’ Explora has a whole lot of personality. Loved by most for her true Sativa effects, Flora was named to convey the energetic and creative high that she surely delivers on. Headed out on your next adventure? Don’t forget to pack a few jars of Flora and be sure to tell your hiking buddies to pack some as well. Flora has a strict no swiping policy…

