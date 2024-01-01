Get ready to drop the bass and taste the flavors of the electronic music world with Bangarang gummies. This batch combines the power of Blueberry and Sour Apple flavors to create a taste sensation that will have your taste buds dancing and feeling the power of the bass. With a mind-blowing 78.8% THC, these gummies will take you on a wild ride just like Skrillex's energetic live performances. The terpene percentage of 6.07% brings together the dynamic trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, resulting in a potent high that will have your whole body vibing. So grab a tin of Bangarang gummies and let the flavors and effects transport you to the EDM world of Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites.

Show more