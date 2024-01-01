Bangarang [Batch #2101] Blueberry & Sour Apple Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 26.5%CBD —
Get ready to drop the bass and taste the flavors of the electronic music world with Bangarang gummies. This batch combines the power of Blueberry and Sour Apple flavors to create a taste sensation that will have your taste buds dancing and feeling the power of the bass. With a mind-blowing 78.8% THC, these gummies will take you on a wild ride just like Skrillex's energetic live performances. The terpene percentage of 6.07% brings together the dynamic trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, resulting in a potent high that will have your whole body vibing. So grab a tin of Bangarang gummies and let the flavors and effects transport you to the EDM world of Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites.

Bangarang is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Bangarang is 26.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Bangarang typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bangarang’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bangarang, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
