Careful not to slip on Black Ice! Soiku Bano's batch Black Ice is a mind-blowing experience that will keep you on your toes. This batch is a delightful blend of MAC and Or*oz, with a massive terpene percentage of 7.13%. This batch is packed with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, giving it a slippery smoothness that will have you gliding through your evening. The THC content of 76.38% will have your mind racing with creative thoughts and deep introspection. It's the perfect batch for deep thinkers and those who want to enjoy the evening without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. So grab a tin of Black Ice gummies and let your mind slide into a state of blissful contemplation.

