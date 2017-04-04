Black Ice [Batch #1858] Blue Ice & Grape Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Careful not to slip on Black Ice! Soiku Bano's batch Black Ice is a mind-blowing experience that will keep you on your toes. This batch is a delightful blend of MAC and Or*oz, with a massive terpene percentage of 7.13%. This batch is packed with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, giving it a slippery smoothness that will have you gliding through your evening. The THC content of 76.38% will have your mind racing with creative thoughts and deep introspection. It's the perfect batch for deep thinkers and those who want to enjoy the evening without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. So grab a tin of Black Ice gummies and let your mind slide into a state of blissful contemplation.

A cross between hybrids Black Domina and White Widow, Black Ice is an indica-dominant hybrid that is a reliable sedative. Although this flower has a pleasant aroma, its potency sets it apart from the rest. A product of Moon Seeds, Black Ice offers a high yield with an impressive THC content, making this strain optimal for pain and insomnia relief.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
