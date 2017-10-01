Indulge in the sweet and tangy flavors of the Blueberry Pie liquid gummies simple syrup batch from In House Melts. This batch, created from a mix of Blueberry Headband and Florida Pie strains, offers a delightful combination of fruity goodness. With a terpene percentage of 6.26% and cannabinoid numbers of 74.80% THC and 4.08% CBG, this batch is sure to provide a potent experience. Whether you're sipping it in a refreshing drink or drizzling it over your favorite dessert, the Blueberry Pie simple syrup is a delightful way to elevate your day. So go ahead and treat yourself to a slice of this delectable batch.

