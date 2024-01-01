Nestled in the heart of Georgia, there's a batch of gummies just waiting to whisk you off to a land of tranquility. These Georgia Pie gummies from HCH, much like a warm, southern Atlanta hospitality, will have you feeling more at home than a cat on a hot tin roof. Composed of the Gellati and Kush Mints strains, these little darlings are as delightful as a peach pie on a summer day. Let the flavors of Honeydew and Sangria waltz around your taste buds, crafting a symphony of sugary delight. Ideal for a day of traipsing across Georgia's varied topography, these gummies give a body high that's perfect for a hike or workout. So lace up those boots and prepare for the sweet, sweet embrace of Georgia Pie.

