Georgia Pie [Batch #1904] Honeydew & Sangria Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Nestled in the heart of Georgia, there's a batch of gummies just waiting to whisk you off to a land of tranquility. These Georgia Pie gummies from HCH, much like a warm, southern Atlanta hospitality, will have you feeling more at home than a cat on a hot tin roof. Composed of the Gellati and Kush Mints strains, these little darlings are as delightful as a peach pie on a summer day. Let the flavors of Honeydew and Sangria waltz around your taste buds, crafting a symphony of sugary delight. Ideal for a day of traipsing across Georgia's varied topography, these gummies give a body high that's perfect for a hike or workout. So lace up those boots and prepare for the sweet, sweet embrace of Georgia Pie.

Georgia Pie is a potent hybrid marijuana strain bred by Seed Junkie Genetics. This strain is known for having a delicious aroma that smells and tastes just like fresh peach cobbler. Smoking Georgia Pie will immerse you with an intense body and head high. Because of its potency, Georgia Pie is best reserved for those who have a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain because of its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain. Georgia Pie nugs have bunches of striking orange hairs and trichomes that are thick and tinted with purple, orange, and green.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
